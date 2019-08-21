Cardinal Brandmüller is right: the Instrumentum laboris is heretic and calls to apostasy. Here is the proof.

From the panentheistic concept of a God intertwined in his own creation and not transcendent to it derives a heterodox concept of Revelation akin of that of Modernism and Liberation Theology, i.e. that God continues to self-communicate throughout history in the conscience of the peoples and particularly in their earthly struggles. Therefore, the Church must listen to the voice of the Spirit speaking mainly through the sign of the times.

Following the tenets of Indigenous Theology, the Instrumentum laboris considers the pagan myths of the Amazon tribes as an expression of God’s Revelation and calls for an attitude of dialogue and acceptance of those superstitions. In accordance with Ecotheology, the document considers nature as another place of Revelation and encourages listening to “the cry of the Mother Earth”:

– The Amazon is an “epiphanic place,”i.e. “a place of meaning for faith or the experience of God in history,” a theological place where faith is lived, and also a particular source of God’s revelation,” a place where “the ‘caresses of God’ become manifest and become incarnate in history” (n°19);

– The Synod of the Amazon “is a great opportunity for the Church to discover the incarnate and active presence of God” in “the spirituality of original peoples” (n°33), recognizing in them “other avenues / pathways that seek to decipher the inexhaustible mystery of God” (n°39);

– Actually, “the Creator Spirit who ﬁlls the universe (Wis 7:1) is the one that has nurtured the spirituality of these peoples for centuries, even before the proclamation of the Gospel, and moves them to accept it from within their own cultures and traditions”, where the “seeds of the Word” present in them have “grown and borne fruit” (n°120);

– Therefore, “it is necessary to grasp what the Spirit of the Lord has taught these peoples throughout the centuries: faith in the God Father-Mother Creator; communion and harmony with the earth; (…) the wisdom of civilizations going back thousands of years that the elderly possess and which inﬂuences (…) the living relationship with nature and ‘Mother Earth’ (…) relationships with ancestors” (n°121);

– A sincere “openness to the other” (n°39), foundation of a true dialogue, must then avoid imposing “petrified doctrines” (n°38), i.e. “formulations of faith expressed with other cultural referents that do not respond to their [the aborigine’s ] lived reality” (n°120), as well as “the corporatist attitude, that reserve salvation exclusively for one’s own creed,” acknowledging that “love lived in any religion pleases God” (n°39);

– Because of “the inscrutability of the reality and mystery of the presence of God,” as well as because “dialogue is Pentecostal,” it is in this “encounter with the other” that the Church will be journeying “in search of its identity towards unity in the Holy Spirit” (n°40);

– From the Amazon people, she will particularly learn “the sacred meaning of the territory” (n°121) and how to listen to “the cry of Mother Earth” (n°146), i.e. “the Amazon’s cry of pain” which “echoes the cry of the people enslaved in Egypt whom God does not abandon” (n°23), because “the Spirit speaks in the voice of the poor; the Church must listen to them because they are a locus of theological thought” (n°144).