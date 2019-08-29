Environmental Psychosis and the New Socialism

The fires that occurred in the Brazilian Amazon region this week attest to the rise of a new world psychosis: environmentalism. And as a solution to this new disease, a universal prescription: stop human growth and development.

Let us consider the facts.

Since President Bolsonaro took office, earlier this year, international pressure began with concern over the alleged deforestation of the Amazon region in that country. That concern acquired the features of a drama during the recent fire.

According to the architects of this psychosis, which include European presidents and most of the Western media, thanks to its extension of vegetation, the Amazon is the “green lung of the world,” and to “deforest” would mean that we would all stop breathing quite soon.

Hence the G7 summit that took place this weekend in France took up, at President Macron’s request, the issue of safeguarding the region, “our Amazon,” as the French president stated, in a very colonialist tone.

Since we Chileans could not be left behind, this week the press also reported on the deforestation of parts of Chiloé Island. In Chile, this deforestation would be illegal and would endanger rainfall in the area.

In addition, the Environmental Court of Valdivia, with jurisdiction from Ñuble to Magallanes, accepted a claim filed against the decision of the executive director of the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) that favorably rated the Project Tronaduras, of the Minera Invierno mining company. The ruling was enough to stop huge investments for the mining of unexploited areas in the Magallanes Region.

In justifying his vote to oppose the resolution, Minister Hunter said that “the objective of Law No. 19,300 is precisely to reconcile the exercise of the right to develop economic activities with the right to live in an environment free of pollution.”

Mina Invierno workers reacted to the judicial resolution with outrage. They deemed “’inexplicable” and “irrational” the resolution issued by the Third Environmental Court of Valdivia annulling the Environmental Qualification Resolution (RCA) that allowed the project. In practice, this meant that the company is stopping its project this coming November.

“In their public statement, the coal workers took a radical stance and strongly condemned the ruling, stating, “We reject and repudiate this strange way of doing justice by a Court over 2,000 kilometers away and with judges who know nothing about mining or Paleobotany.”

Brazilian authorities have expressed a similar outrage regarding the call, based on lies and unfounded alarms, to “internationalize” the Amazon.

The vice president of this huge nation, General Hamilton Mourão, wrote on Twitter: “The Brazilian #Amazon is safe! I lived there and know what the fires are like in periods of drought. Turning them into a crisis while forgetting the tragedies that fire has caused in the United States and Europe shows the bad faith of those who are unaware that the lungs of the world are the oceans and not the Amazon.”

Consistent with earlier statements, in a lecture refuting the scientific foundations of the Encyclical Laudato Si, the well-known Brazilian scientist professor Luiz Carlos Molion, Ph.D. in Meteorology with a post-doctorate in Forest Hydrology and a meteorologist and researcher at the Federal University of Alagoas (UFAL), stated:

“The climate varies by natural causes; ‘extreme events’ have always occurred; CO2 does not control the global climate and is the gas of life; without CO2, plants, animals, and men would come to an end; without energy, including nuclear energy, poor countries will not come out of poverty.”

The renowned professor concluded that it is very worrying for a Pope to call, in an Encyclical, for a world government to control gas emissions.”

This whole ensemble of declarations and judicial rulings against mining, the multiplication of “environmentalist” laws, and the over exaltation of the life of poverty led by aboriginal peoples lead us to conclude they are promoting an ideal climate for public opinion to accept the ideas of communism dressed up in green.

They are changing the old slogan, “Proletarians of the whole world, unite,” to “Indians, animals, and trees from all over the world, unite.” Unite against who? Yesterday, it was against the bourgeoisie; today, it is against humanity, which seeks to progress. What do they want to impose? Yesterday, it was state socialism. Today, it is the end of the State and the imposition on the former capitalist society, of a poor and egalitarian way of life.

In short, it is the triumph of communism in green attire.