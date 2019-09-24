Most Rev. Antonio Rossi Keller, Bishop of Frederico Westphalen (State of Rio Grande do Sul), has issued on social networks a strong warning against the errors of the Amazon Synod. He stated:
“These are difficult times for the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church of Christ.
“They are times of betrayal and defection especially by many of those who should be Teachers of the Faith, of the true Faith, and who have become advocates of the vilest and most combatted heresies.
“Ordination of women, changing the matter of the Sacrament of the Eucharist, introducing shamanic practices in Sacred Liturgy… the intended result all these changes, euphemistically called the ‘new paradigm for the Church,’ is to break with Sacred Tradition and the authentic Magisterium of the Church.
“What they really want is another church. Why don’t they just leave the Bark of Christ? Because what they want is to throw overboard those who disagree with them. It is a matter of ‘ecclesial empowerment.’
“It is necessary to pray for the Church, to pray that the Synod not become an instrument of betrayal of the True Faith. Above all, to pray for Pope Francis so that he will be, at this dramatic moment in Church History, a Teacher of Faith.”
3 thoughts on “Brazilian Bishop Opposes Errors of Amazon Synod”
This pure evil will never enter Gods Holy Roman Catholic Church,The devil is a loser and always be one and he can never destroy Jesus Church.
I’ve been watching this Amazon Synod unfold from the beginning and have read many articles by faithful Catholic Christians and true servants of the Lord Jesus Christ and His Church such as Cardinal’s Brandmüller, Müller, Burke, Bishop Schneider, and more…. All the while, thanking God for so many voices of His truth.
Yet this short and concise statement by Brazilian Bishop Antonio Rossi Keller went straight to my heart and caused me to shout out loud “Thank you Lord” and “AMEN!” All the more because Bishop Keller is from and in Brazil. May these 40 days of prayer and fasting for the Amazon Synod bear good fruit for the Glory of God.
Thank you for this amazing Pan-Amazon Synod Watch site.
They ( the intellectual leaders) don’t leave the Church because the primary goal is not having a new, yet another church. Rather they primarily want the elimination of the Holy Roman Church with her valid priesthood. With Holy Mother Church gone, the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass and the means of holiness for the laity (Eucharist and Confession) are gone. Clearly, a Satanic plan.