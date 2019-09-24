Brazilian Bishop Opposes Errors of Amazon Synod

Most Rev. Antonio Rossi Keller, Bishop of Frederico Westphalen (State of Rio Grande do Sul), has issued on social networks a strong warning against the errors of the Amazon Synod. He stated:

“These are difficult times for the One, Holy, Catholic and Apostolic Church of Christ.

“They are times of betrayal and defection especially by many of those who should be Teachers of the Faith, of the true Faith, and who have become advocates of the vilest and most combatted heresies.

“Ordination of women, changing the matter of the Sacrament of the Eucharist, introducing shamanic practices in Sacred Liturgy… the intended result all these changes, euphemistically called the ‘new paradigm for the Church,’ is to break with Sacred Tradition and the authentic Magisterium of the Church.

“What they really want is another church. Why don’t they just leave the Bark of Christ? Because what they want is to throw overboard those who disagree with them. It is a matter of ‘ecclesial empowerment.’

“It is necessary to pray for the Church, to pray that the Synod not become an instrument of betrayal of the True Faith. Above all, to pray for Pope Francis so that he will be, at this dramatic moment in Church History, a Teacher of Faith.”