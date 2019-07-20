The Left-wing Media and The Amazon Synod: Hand-in-Hand with Indigenism

The national and international media have pulled out all the stops to publicize Cacique Raoni’s trip to European countries, including his interview with French president Emmanuel Macron and his visit with Pope Francis. Unsurprisingly, the same media kept railing against Brazil and its government, and emphasizing that the Indian chief’s journey aimed at denouncing Brazil to international entities.

Are the Left-wing Media Seeking an Internationalization of the Amazon against Brazil?

The media “forgot” to inform the public whether Cacique Raoni, before his propaganda trip to Europe, had asked for a hearing from the Minister of Agriculture or requested one with President Bolsonaro to deal with issues related to the Indians of the Xingu reservation.

According to the Terra news website, the purpose of his three-week trip to Europe was to raise one million euros. “The funds that Raoni plans to raise should be used to better demarcate the limits of the Xingu reservation and to buy drones and equipment to watch over the region and protect it against fires, reports Foret Vierge, an organization of which Raoni is honorary president.” 1

A Strange Combination: Advanced Technology and Tribal Customs

Who will operate this equipment? International NGOs? What an exotic combination of advanced technology and tribal customs! Is our civilization good only when it produces cutting-edge technology? Is our civilization bad when it promotes the enhancement of culture, science and technology?

The civilization that generated progress in agriculture and technology, including filming by drones (which Cacique Raoni wants to introduce into the Xingu reservation) is precisely a result of the evangelization and civilizing work of Fr. Manoel da Nóbrega, Fr. José de Anchieta and countless missionaries who spent all their lives in our forests, catechized and civilized our Indians, and prevented massacres by some tribes against others.

But the left-wing media and the Amazon Synod, led by Cardinal Claudio Hummes (a promoter of former president Lula’s PT party in the 1980s, when they led worker strikes in the greater São Paulo area) also employ state-of-the-art technology to preach the ‘fossilization’ of Indians in their tribal customs provided that they have cell phones, satellite dishes, drones, paid international travel, and lots of propaganda.

With their privileged intuition, Brazilians will quickly perceive this contradiction. Worse still is the attitude of the Amazon Synod, which runs counter the mandate of Our Lord: “Go ye and evangelize all peoples, baptizing them in the name of the Father, of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit.”

To the chagrin of the media and many progressive churchmen, a number of Indian ethnic groups are working to achieve their own development and progress by resorting to government agencies.

“The National Rural Apprenticeship Service (Senar-MT) has trained 15 Xavante Indians for tractor operation.” The Indians are seeking knowledge and technological expertise to work in agriculture.

“Young Mauro Jacinto, 19, has enjoyed the experience. He finished high school and dreams of doing agronomy to help the entire Sangradouro Reservation. ‘For me, it’s a great path that I’m entering. It will add income to my community,’ he says.”

A June 4 article by Pedro Silvestre from Poxoréu, Mato Grosso (MT), comments that the Xavante people are “struggling to change the outlook for themselves and for coming generations.”

“Clever Cunico, a machine operator instructor at Senar-MT, is working for the first time with indigenous people and is quite surprised. “They ask questions and are really interested in learning,” he says.

“According to mobilizer Márcia Gonçalves, ‘the entity (Senar-MT) has already mapped out other courses. We will have a course on grain harvesters, maintenance, and how to harvest. We will also have a sowing course with a planter,’ she says.”

“Data from the latest census by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) show that Mato Grosso alone has 43 indigenous ethnic groups and some of them already stand out for agricultural production on a large scale. The Xavantes are willing to follow this path in an attempt to escape misery and build a different future for the next generations. ‘Our expectation is that we can produce, sell and gather the necessary resources,’ says Professor Osvaldo Buruwé Marãdzuho.”2

“The First National Meeting of the Indigenous Farmers Group undoubtedly marks the beginning of a new reality and autonomy for the Paresi Indians. In this summer harvest, the cultivated area was approximately 10 thousand hectares, divided between soybeans (8,7 thousand), maize (one thousand) and rice (300).

“The result of the production of indigenous farmers was presented during the meeting, held in one of the production units of the Utiariti Indigenous land in the municipality of Campo Novo do Parecis.”

“On Wednesday, 13, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture, Tereza Cristina, Environment Minister Ricardo Salles, and the governor of the state of Mato Grosso, Mauro Mendes. Entities that represent the productive sector in the state also participated.

“All of us unanimously considered that a historic moment.”3

Why do indigenous NGOs keep mum about this “historic moment”? Will the Secretary of the Amazon Synod, Most Rev. Claudio Hummes, have this data incorporated into his “dossier” for the October meeting?

The Left-wing media simply do not want to write about ethnic groups seeking government agencies to acquire knowledge, technology and support for their own development.

We recommend, for doctoral theses, monographs, articles and studies on progressive indigenist doctrine (adopted by the Amazon Synod, environmental NGOs, and pseudo indigenists), a study by Prof. Plinio Corrêa de Oliveira published in 1977 and largely confirmed by events in 2019: Indigenous Tribalism: A Communist-Missionary Ideal for Brazil in the Twenty-First Century https://www.pliniocorreadeoliveira.info/Tribalismo_indigena_197712_livro.htm#.XPj16lxKguU (free download).[1]